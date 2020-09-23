It's so fun to know that there's a little bundle of joy in there. Plus, maternity fashion has come so far over the years with some of these celebs out and about in stunning red carpet gowns showing off their bellies.

These celebrities effortlessly combined the stress of being in the spotlight whilst raising adorable babies. Isn’t that a superpower?

Say hello to these famous super moms in Ghana.

Victoria Lebene

Victoria took to social media to share beautiful baby bump photos to announce the birth of her first child. An excerpt of her caption reads “This is my testimony after a year of marriage, I am so elated to welcome my first bundle of sweetness.”

Fella Makafui

After all the rumours, Fella Makafui confirmed her pregnancy when she appeared in her husband's music video with her baby bump.

AJ Poundz

With a heart full of gratitude, Ghanaian Actress and Media Personality, Matilda Adjoa Densu mostly referred to as AJ Poundz has shared a baby bump photo of herself to announce the new addition to her family.

Nancy Blaq

This photo of the makeup artist Nancy Blaq is stunning on so many levels. She looks like an angel who is temporarily visiting earth. If there was ever any such thing as a pregnant mermaid, this photo of her gives you an idea.