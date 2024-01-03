ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

4 celebrity New Year photos that will warm your heart

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

As we bid farewell to the old year and embraced the new, Ghanaian celebrities shared glimpses of their joyous celebrations, leaving us in awe of their style and grace.

Heart-warming New Year photos
Heart-warming New Year photos

Let's delve into four heartwarming New Year pictures from Jackie Appiah, Serwaa Amihere, Berla Mundi, and Fella Makafui, each radiating warmth and elegance.

Recommended articles

1. Jackie Appiah's playful elegance: Jackie Appiah kicked off the New Year with a burst of color, donning a hot pink jeans petticoat, complemented by a crisp white blouse and pink jeans trousers.

Her vibrant ensemble reflected a perfect blend of playfulness and elegance, setting a tone of positivity and energy for the year ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie's infectious smile and fashion-forward choices undoubtedly warmed the hearts of her fans.

2. Serwaa Amihere's radiant red: Serwaa Amihere ushered in the New Year in a breathtaking red bodycon maxi dress that showcased her impeccable style.

The bold choice of color symbolized passion and vitality, while the body-hugging silhouette highlighted her confidence and grace.

Serwaa's radiant presence in this stunning ensemble undoubtedly left a lasting impression, making her New Year picture a source of inspiration for many.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Berla Mundi's allure in wine: Berla Mundi captivated our hearts with her New Year look, gracing the occasion in a sexy wine-ruched dress.

The sultry outfit accentuated her curves, exuding confidence and allure. Berla's choice of the rich wine color hinted at celebrations and festivities, making her picture a visual delight.

Her glamorous appearance undoubtedly contributed to the festive spirit, leaving fans enamored by her impeccable style.

4. Fella Makafui's Bohemian charm: Fella Makafui embraced the New Year with a touch of bohemian charm, sporting a white crotchet top paired with a white mini skirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her relaxed and stylish ensemble showcased a youthful spirit and a sense of carefree elegance.

Fella's choice of white symbolized purity and new beginnings, making her picture a heartwarming sight that resonated with fans looking forward to a fresh start.

Jackie Appiah, Serwaa Amihere, Berla Mundi, and Fella Makafui demonstrated not only their impeccable fashion sense but also a spirit of joy and optimism that resonated with fans worldwide.

Here's to a year filled with more heartwarming moments and stylish inspirations from our favorite celebrities.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Heart-warming New Year photos

4 celebrity New Year photos that will warm your heart