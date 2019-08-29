We are excited to see celebrities step out on the red carpet in their mindblowing gowns and designer dresses.

Equally, we also look forward to seeing in chic and sexy swimwear styles.

Celebrities are the perfect muses for designers and we can’t wait to check their pages for trendy apparel including sexy one-piece and retro two-piece bikinis.

Ghanaian actress and photo model, Moesha Boduong nearly broke the Internet with her stunning bikini shoot and some of our favourite celebrities have also shared their photos; ready and affordable looks to inspire and inform your bikini selection.