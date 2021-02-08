Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeindehas always been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Omotola always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

The award-winning actress turned 43 years last Sunday and we couldn't stop starring at her photos posted on her 'gram'. She is a true definition of African beauty.

She posted a different set of pictures on the gram for the day.

The mother, stunned us with a beautiful yellow gown while flaunting her beautiful stature with the first theme.

The other theme had the actress dazzling in a mauve outfit. Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we can't stop staring.

We love how she posed both being serious and taking our breath away with her infectious smile.

We must say, Omotola is truly beautiful and she has proven it over the year.

Check photos below:

Omotola Jalade

Omotola Jalade

Omotola Jalade