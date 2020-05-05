For some time now, the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID19) has caused the world more harm than good.

While no vaccine has been found the fight the disease, several experts have recommended several precautionary measures to avoid getting infected with the disease.

Such measures include washing of hands under running water with soap, social distancing, use of sanitizers on your hands and surfaces as well as wearing protective cloth face masks.

With Ghana being no exception, the disease found its way into the country, hence, President Akufo-Addo together with health experts in the country have announced various measure to fight the menace.

Although the restriction on movements and a partial lockdown have been lifted, the government is advocating for the general public to wear a face mask while moving to and fro the country.

The move has hence spark influencers, media personalities and celebrities to go stylish with their face masks while educating the public too.

Unlike the disposable ones, these can be reused after washing.

Nana Ama McBrown, Serwaa Amihere amongst others have gone stylish with their face masks and we love how they look.

Serwaa Amihere

The Media personality rocked her blue and gold African print office dress.

While following the precautionary measures, she stylishly used a piece of her cloth to make her face mask and this looks amazing 1

Adorned in her nude makeup, Serwaa captioned her post “Stay alert and safe. COVID 19 is real,” a move to educate the public.

Serwaa Amihere

Nana Ama McBrown

Flaunting her violet dress, the actress didn’t hesitate to use her fabric to give us her stylish face mask.

Her makeup compliments her style and she looks ethereal.

Nana Ama McBrown

Elikem Kumordzie

The tailor and stylist has given us amazing looks with various styled face mask.

Usually a combination to his attire, he rocked his gold and black kaftan and is captured using the same colours for his face mask.

Elikem Kumordzie

Kennedy Osei Asante

The Managing Director of the famous Peace FM has since the outbreak of the disease has rocked various stylish face mask to protect himself.

While rocking his burgundy kaftan, Ken is rocking his face mask matching the same colour of his attire and the cap he added makes him look great.

Kennedy Asante Osei

Freedom Jacob Ceasar

Ghanaian millionaire and business mogul Freedom Jacob Ceasar (formerly known as Nana Kwame Bediako) is no exception.

Popularly known as Cheddar, Jacob Ceasar flaunts an amazing gold, black and brown shirt and trouser.

Going a little different from the norm, his face mask looks more like a headgear yet covering virtually his entire face leaving only his eyes.

And he compliments his look with a hat- marching his attire.