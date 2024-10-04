5 celebrity photos of the week

Fella Makafui

Fella dazzled everyone with her stunning presence in a majestic green and gold gown that perfectly accentuated her curves. The gown's elegant design and shimmering details highlighted her statuesque figure, making it a standout piece.

Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Efya

Efya took a more laid-back approach, looking effortlessly smart in a casual black long-sleeve top paired with jeans. Her outfit was the perfect blend of comfort and style, proving that simplicity can indeed be striking.

Efya Pulse Ghana

Kidi

He was captured in a sunkissed photo wearing a stylish checkered shirt. The light catching his features added a warm glow, complementing the casual yet eye-catching pattern of his attire. This picture is an accurate depiction of "Golden Boy".

Kidi Pulse Ghana

Wendy Shay

she turned heads in a sexy black body-hugging see-through dress. The daring outfit not only showcased her bold fashion sense but also her confidence, making a strong and impactful statement.

Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Cina Soul

She exuded charm in a simple white dress, looking cute as usual. Her choice of a minimalistic outfit emphasised her natural beauty and radiated a soft, approachable vibe.

Cina Soul Pulse Ghana