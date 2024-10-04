ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 celebrity photos of the week

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

This week's celebrity photos spotlight features a vibrant variety of styles from some of the biggest names in the scene, capturing the essence of each personality through their unique fashion choices.

celebrity photos of the week (6)
celebrity photos of the week (6)

Whether it's the elegance of a formal gown or the laid-back vibe of casual wear, these styles made a remarkable fashion statement.

Recommended articles

Fella dazzled everyone with her stunning presence in a majestic green and gold gown that perfectly accentuated her curves. The gown's elegant design and shimmering details highlighted her statuesque figure, making it a standout piece.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Efya took a more laid-back approach, looking effortlessly smart in a casual black long-sleeve top paired with jeans. Her outfit was the perfect blend of comfort and style, proving that simplicity can indeed be striking.

Efya
Efya Efya Pulse Ghana

He was captured in a sunkissed photo wearing a stylish checkered shirt. The light catching his features added a warm glow, complementing the casual yet eye-catching pattern of his attire. This picture is an accurate depiction of "Golden Boy".

ADVERTISEMENT
Kidi
Kidi Kidi Pulse Ghana

she turned heads in a sexy black body-hugging see-through dress. The daring outfit not only showcased her bold fashion sense but also her confidence, making a strong and impactful statement.

Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

She exuded charm in a simple white dress, looking cute as usual. Her choice of a minimalistic outfit emphasised her natural beauty and radiated a soft, approachable vibe.

Cina Soul
Cina Soul Cina Soul Pulse Ghana

This week’s showcase of celebrity fashion highlights how personal style can truly enhance an individual's presence and charisma. Each outfit not only complements the wearer but also serves as a form of self-expression, making the fashion scene as dynamic and vibrant as the personalities it dresses.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

celebrity photos of the week (6)

5 celebrity photos of the week