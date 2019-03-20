The British- Ghanaian TV personality is not only blazing a trail for women in West-Africa, but she’s also an esteem fashion icon for other thick girls.

Going through her picturesque IG page, one would be inspired by her modest and trendy outfits which also accentuates her curves.

As a social activist, media entrepreneur and the Forbes West Africa correspondent, Peace Hyde is a role model to millions of women across the globe.

And she keeps slaying those dragons whilst looking fabulous doing it!