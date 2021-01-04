Most people working in a corporate environment often find it a bit difficult to pull off a stylish look to work even when they have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Some people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time. Looking fashionable to work might sound stressful because most people do not have the time and patience to select outfits they want to wear each day. They just go for the first corporate outfit they set their eyes on.

2020 is over and 2021 is hear. It's high time you let go of the stress and find a better inspiration.

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere is amongst the few celebrities who been consistent with her decent fashion statements. She has managed to capture our attention with her stunning fashion choices.

Serwaa always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 corporate looks from the style icon to guide you through your 2021 corporate weeks.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere