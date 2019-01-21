Dressing up in suit and rocking it is not something a lot of men can achieve, but some of our male celebrities know just how to slay it effortlessly like K.O.D.

K.O.D who also has a clothing line, 1957 is one of the most successful clothing lines by any Ghanaian celebrity. Apart from the quality and beauty of the designs, KOD 's personal looks have contributed immensely to the 1957 designs. The class he exudes anytime he rocks suits accords his clothing line too some class too.

Here are photos of 5 times KOD schooled men on how to slay in suits.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.