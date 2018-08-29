Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense


Pulse Fashion 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense

Check the best fashion moments of Kuami Eugene.

  • Published:
play

How about a round of applause to all of Kuami Eugene's best wardrobe moments?

Ghanaian artiste, Kumai Eugene, has been criticised on several occasions for his sense of fashion. According to his fans and fashion critics, the superstar has a poor fashion sense.

Well, truth is, Kuami Eugene has made some laudable fashion statements that and equally needs to be praised for it.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 times Kuami Eugene muted critics with his fashion sense.

1.

#emo#77iP##Classico #emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==## #RockStar

A post shared by KUAMI EUGENE (@kuamieugene) on

 

2.

Styled by @trendy_rail #GodsPlan #RockStarrr

A post shared by KUAMI EUGENE (@kuamieugene) on

READ ALSO:Kuami Eugene is trolled again over his dressing - Fashion - Pulse

3.

We Came This Far Through The Power Of Prayer#emo#8J+Pvg==## #WishMeWell #RockStar

A post shared by KUAMI EUGENE (@kuamieugene) on

4.

5.

I No Do Them Anything #RockStar

A post shared by KUAMI EUGENE (@kuamieugene) on

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Fashion: “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise Pulse Fashion “I love ugly sneakers” – King Promise
Pulse List: Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion: Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ? Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Bow Tie Day: These 5 photos of women rocking bow ties will convince you to wear them more often Bow Tie Day These 5 photos of women rocking bow ties will convince you to wear them more often
Pulse Opinion: Are these red carpet events all style and no substance? Pulse Opinion Are these red carpet events all style and no substance?
Curvy Girl's Guide: Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops Curvy Girl's Guide Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock crop tops

Recommended Videos

Pulse Fashion: 4 fashionable social media influencers we love Pulse Fashion 4 fashionable social media influencers we love
Pulse Lifestyle: 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion Pulse Lifestyle 5 Ghanaian female models ruling the world of fashion
Ghana Meets Naija: Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style Ghana Meets Naija Nana Akua Addo shuts down the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija in style



Top Articles

1 Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate...bullet
2 Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping...bullet
3 Curvy Girl's Guide Here's how plus-size babes can confidently rock...bullet
4 Pulse Fashion Check out all the dresses Becca wore at her...bullet
5 Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed...bullet
6 Pulse Fashion Archbishop Duncan Williams and his family grace...bullet
7 Pulse Fashion Our best looks from the Miss Malaika African...bullet
8 Pulse Fashion Gifty Anti and her lovely daughter are...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion How to tie a head wrap in 3 fabulous waysbullet
10 Pulse Fashion Okyeame Kwame and his wife are our...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Pulse Fashion The best-dressed celebrities of the week
Pulse List Check out 8 celebrities rocking floral dresses
Photos Tiwa Savage flaunts curves in sexy Ankara outfit
Pulse Fashion Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess were the best-dressed couple at Becca’s wedding
Pulse List Princess Shyngle and 5 female celebrities who are topping the slim waist game
Pulse Fashion Berla Mundi vs Serwaa Amihere: Who does the corporate style better ?
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista

Top Videos

1 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
2 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Pulse Fashion 3 ways to style your jumpsuit like a fashionista
Fashion trends Here's how to wear the bike shorts that every fashionista is rocking (Photos)
Jackie Appiah
Pulse Fashion The best-dressed celebrities of the week
Ankara in the office 5 Ankara outfits you can rock to the office (Photos)