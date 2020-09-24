Media personality, Stacy Amoateng is our style crush for today. Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

The screen goddess is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The celebrity mother owns a boutique and she is among the few celebrities who doubles as a successful entrepreneur.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

If you want to make bold fashion statements at any event, check out these styles inspired by Stacy Amoateng.

