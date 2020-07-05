Ghanaian female celebrities grace the red carpet of the 2020 EMY African Award at the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

While celebs including Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Akua Addo amongst others nailed it perfectly on the night, others failed to step up their fashion game.

Of course, they put in efforts to look lovely for the night, but their outfits were not head-turning enough.

Here are all the celebrities who didn’t make bold fashion statements on the red carpet.

Mauvie Hayford

TV host Mauvie hosted the red carpet well but her outfit looked too casual for an event like that. She looked like she was going on a normal dinner date.

Mauvie Hayford

Efya

Efya's outfit was perfect for the show she gave for the night but to wear it throughout the night was definitely a NO.

Efya

Naa Ashorkor

Reflecting on the numerous show-stopping outfit on various occasions, even her second outfit for the night, Naa Ashorkor couldn't break her own record with her first look.

Naa Ashorkor

Gloria Sarfo

Gloria only sparkled but couldn't break the internet with this outfit.

Gloria Sarfo

Nancy Adobea Anane

Knowing who Miss Nancy is, this outfit was definitely not her. She couldn’t cause the stir that she usually does.