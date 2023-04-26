6 Delay style moments we absolutely fell in love with on the 'gram

Whether an entrepreneur or manager of a company, you have to dress like a woman who commands respect while leading your team.

Ghana’s industrious TV personality and business entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

The style icon turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it.

Although her fashion sense is nothing like we haven't seen before, we love how cool she presents them anytime she steps on the 'gram.

Delay, known for her decent nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings drama, glamour, and everything in between.

The TV show host always steals our attention on the gram in her radiating beautiful outfits. Whether bold or nude makeup, Sika always look stunning. We love how she rocks power hairstyles every time.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

We spotted amazing designs on Delay on the 'gram. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Check below for inspirations:

Pulse Ghana

