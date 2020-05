The Music Music show host has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

Most importantly, she is among the few female celebrities who always steps out in African print dresses promoting the local textile industry and we are madly in love with all her styles.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Check out our top 6 photos of Benedicta Gafah looking ethereal in African print dresses:

Benedicta Gafah

