6 times Jackie Appiah slayed the perfect wedding guest outfit on the 'gram

If you have been to a lot, the formality has likely varied at each, and even if it hasn't, you probably don't want to wear the exact same thing to every ceremony.

The day is for the bride and groom to glow and trust me you wouldn’t want to overshadow the two. But you have to so you can treasure the photos for years to come as well as feel confident as you reunite with old friends.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered. The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking simple yet classic apparel. It could be made of lace fabric, African print or any stylish fabric.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Jackie is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect wedding guest goal we have ever seen this year.

she sure made fashion statements with them and we could hold it but share.