RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

7 modest fashion ideas to copy from style icon, Samira Bawumia

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and we love how Mrs Samira Bawumia does it to perfection.

Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Over the years, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has proven how much of a style icon she is, either on her national duties or the streets. Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever Samira steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for.

Recommended articles

Much as we love her humanitarian initiatives, we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly.

She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time on her Instagram page.

The wife of the Vice President knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Mrs Bawumia is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of Samira Bawumia's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
H. E Samira Bawumia
H. E Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Second Lady, Samira Bawumia
Second Lady, Samira Bawumia ece-auto-gen

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.