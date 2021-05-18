7 modest fashion ideas to copy from style icon, Samira Bawumia

Much as we love her humanitarian initiatives, we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly.

She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time on her Instagram page.

The wife of the Vice President knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Mrs Bawumia is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of Samira Bawumia's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

Pulse Ghana

