Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown is our style influencer for today.Nana Ama McBrown proves her love for yellow as she rocks the colour with style.

Baby Maxin’s beautiful mom is the perfect celebrity to follow when it comes to fashionable dresses that you can wear to events and feel on top of the world.

Nana Ama Mcbrown dresses down stylish and has worked with most of the top Ghanaian designers like Meg’signature, Qouphi Akotuah, Yartel among other to develop her style over the years since becoming a household name.

She has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event.

We spotted some amazing looks she pulled off with yellow outfits and she sure looks good in them.

Check out these dresses for style inspiration to make a bold statement at any event.

Nana Ama McBrown

