Black Stars player, Ekuban Caleb has etched his name in the history books of footballers who have missed a penalty in crucial matches when the nation was desperately in need of a win.

In the football world, the matches between Ghana and Tunisia have always been one of the most talked about, the pressure and expectation of both teams are high.

A penalty miss from Ghanaian player Ekuban Caleb in last night’s match against Tunisia in the ongoing African Cup of Nations has made the Leed's striker more popular than he would have ever been in this tournament.

Leed's striker Ekuban was the only player to fail with his kick in the shootout, with Ferjani Sassi scoring the winning kick for Tunisia.

Even the host country, Egypt with players like Mo Salah, African footballer of the years was beaten by Bafana Bafana of South Africa. All is fair in love and war and football perhaps.

Some social media users are still sharing their thoughts and reasons why Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah should be sacked for failing to tactically lead the team to win the AFCON 2019.

What next after Ghana’s exit from the AFCON 2019? We are taking style inspiration from our favourite player, Ekuban Caleb. Check out some photos below:

Some days are just for mix and match.

You can ditch the suit and tie for this look and still turn heads.

How to pull off an all black look like a pro

Perfect look for a casual date.

Denim Jacket over black tee and black trousers.

Ekuban certainly knows how to stand out with black apparels.

What is your favorite brand of sneakers? Ekuban could be your style influencer.

Vacation won't stop him from looking dapper as always.