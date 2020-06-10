Ghanaian actress cum musician, Emelia Brobbey has been ruling the beauty and fashion industry with her stunning fashion sense.

Emelia is one of the few Kumawood actresses who has gained nationwide popularity with her great acting, presenting and great personality.

Right from her hair to her feet, every apparel she puts on has a life on its own.

As a trendsetter, Emelia definitely knows how to rock her sneakers and she does it stylishly.

We are in love with her stunning shoe statement and we are taking the maximum style inspiration from them.

Here are all the times the screen goddess gave us enviable sneaker moments

Emelia Brobbey

