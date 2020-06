Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay's has indeed stepped up her fashion game and her evolution is stunning.

She has indeed fit into the Ghanaian fashion and beauty world as she moves from being listed among our worst dressed red carpet celebrities to the best-dressed celebrities.

The style influencer has been serving her fans with chic street looks this coronavirus season and we are loving them.

Take a look at some of Wendy’s eye-popping styles, and check out her amazing hair transformation too.

Wendy Shay

