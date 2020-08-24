Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan is a year older today, August 25, 2020.

The actor is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

Over the years, the award-winning actor has modelled for many fashion brands.

He always looks ethereal in Kaftan and African print shirts and he didn’t disappoint with his birthday look.

Clad in white Kaftan, the actor added a touch of brown and orange fabric to his outfit making him stand out from the usual.

Toosweet Annan

He matched his outfit with beautiful accessories. His hairstyle, sunglasses and smile while posing for the camera made him look amazing.

Toosweet Annan

Pulse.com.gh wishes Toosweet a happy birthday.