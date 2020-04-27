One significant detail that is usually missed during the nation's addresses is the choice of fashion for his address.

Once again he has taken to a different level to show Ghana and the world how the health of his people is his topmost priority.

The cloth for Nana Addo's shirt on his latest update held on Sunday, April 26, 2020, is called “Afi Bi Yɛ San which translates “some years comes with trials or crisis.”

What the President sought to put across going by the choice of fabric is that this year has been a very tough year considering all the crisis the country and even the world is going through.

Ghana's culture speaks volume, and what President Akufo-Addo wore on Sunday is to emphasize without speaking a word that he is serious on halting the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

This year is definitely the right time for wearing such fabric.