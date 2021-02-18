However, what a lot of people do not know is the Ghanaian celebrity was born on February 14 which is Valentine’s Day.

Every year, as people mark the day of love, Afia has an extra celebration, acknowledging a year added to her age. This year was no different.

On February 14, Afia Schwarzenegger posting a nice photo of her in a white long sleeves shirt asking on Instagram “Are you ready????” - basically a teaser of the numerous style inspiration she was planning to hit Ghanaians with.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s birthday style was just perfect

This was followed by a post announcing her birthday with a simple message “39” as she turns 39 years old.

Cranking up the style game on her birthday, the Ghanaian who is also known for her love for designer accessories quickly introduced a white Gucci fedora in her next photo by a horse. The caption for the photo read “Dear God, Chapter 39 vas 1. Happy birthday moi!!!!”

Then came the message that according to Afia, puts ‘butterflies in my belly'. She wrote:

“Dear God

The daughter of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that spent her 1st 2 years in the hospital...the daughter of Mr Agyei that was presumed to be a sickler, the daughter of Yaa Achiaa that spent her last kobo on medicines is 39 years today.

Dear God,

The girl that was meant to live for only 5 -13 years is 39 years today...(butterflies in my belly)…

Dear God,

The stubborn child of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that was marked for failure...is 39 years with 3 children, a very successful comedienne, Ambassador of orphans and businesswoman.

Dear God...

"OBINASOM"...

Thank you God.

I am a walking miracle n a testament that God is real….Obinasom.

Her style for this photo was just exquisite, a simple but elegant African print dress.

Afia Schwarzenegger went on to top it off with a white dress that showed more skin around the cleavage area.

But it was her smile in those photos that showed a woman proud of her 39 years on earth.