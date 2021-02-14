Afia Schwarzenegger who is a mother of twin boys was born on 14th February 1982, so she marked her 39th birthday today and she did it in a grand style.

Afia Schwarzenegger has received several presents and well wishes from friends, loved ones and followers on her birthday and among the people who sent her birthday gifts was the wife of Rev Obofour.

The birthday present from the wife of Rev Obofour was a cake, with necklace inserted in it. The Comedian thought she was just cutting a cake, only for her to realise beneath it was a customised necklace.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the gift arrived at 5 am, so she was one of the first persons to make her birthday a memorable one.

The outspoken TV/Radio personality thanked Rev Obofour and his wife for remembering her on her special day.

Meanwhile, the Afia Schwarzenegger gracefully posed in different classy outfits in front of the cameras and afterwards shared them on her social media pages as part of the activities to mark her birthday.

In one of the birthday snaps, the entertainer dons a beautiful African print flowing to the ground, expressing gratitude to God for the unexpected grace of long life in her caption.

''Dear God, the daughter of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that spent her 1st 2 years in the hospital...the daughter of Mr Agyei that was presumed to be a sickler, the daughter of Yaa Achiaa that spent her last kobo on medicines is 39 years today. Dear God, the girl that was meant to live for only 5 -13 years is 39 years today ... (butterflies in my belly).

Dear God, the stubborn child of Kwadwo Agyei and Yaa Achiaa that was marked for failure is 39 years with 3 children, a very successful comedienne, Ambassador of orphans and businesswoman. Dear God, "OBINASOM".

Thank you God. I am a walking miracle n a testament that God is real. Obinasom,'' she captioned the photo.