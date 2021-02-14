Valentine’s day which is celebrated on 14th February every year is a day a lot of people show their friends and loved ones love and affection by giving them gifts to put smiles on their faces.

On this special day of love, Tracy Boakye received a brand-new phone and some groceries such as chocolates, toothpaste, etc.

The outspoken Ghanaian actress took to her Instagram page and shared a video of the gifts she has received from her lover.

“Thank you soo much my Love ❤️❤️❤️. HAPPY VALENTINE TO US 😘.”

Tracy Boakye however, did not mention the name of her loved one who has gifted her a brand-new phone and other items to make her Valentine’s day a memorable one.