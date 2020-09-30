African fabric and prints are getting accepted all over the world as they seem to be making international and local fashion shows.

Sometime back, people wear the fabric to traditional events or weddings but today, it’s a fashion trend and many of your favourite celebrities are rocking it effortlessly.

We spotted an amazing design on actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman and we couldn't stop staring. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Clad in a simple dress, we love how the dress was tailored to fit her body. Ahuofe Patri added spice to her look by accessorizing a simple wristwatch and earrings.

She paired the look with a stylishly knot hair that made her look elegant. Her makeup was just on point.

Africa print dress has never looked so good the way it did on Priscilla and we’re here for more.