RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

AJ Sarpong radiates beauty and style in stunning birthday photos

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.

AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong

Media personality, AJ Akuoko-Sarpong is 30 years old today, October 28, 2021.

Recommended articles

AJ is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning white ensemble.

On the 'gram', she shared a series of photos of herself rocking her curly long hairstyles with lovely hairpiece and flawless face beat.

Pulse.com.gh wishes AJ Sarpong a happy and prosperous birthday.

AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana
AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Daughters of Nana Akua Addo show up in Ninja style for Glitz Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

Daughters of Nana Akua Addo shows up in Ninja style for Glitz Fashion Week (PHOTOS)

Who is Nana Akua Addo you say? Here’s a look at Ghana’s fashion goddess

Nana Akua Addo

Joselyn Dumas continues her 'gram fashion streak in nude ensemble

Joselyn Dumas

Selasie Mettle: Joe Mettle's wife oozes elegance in baby bump photo; shares her good news

Mrs Selasie Mettle