Media personality, AJ Akuoko-Sarpong is 30 years old today, October 28, 2021.
AJ Sarpong radiates beauty and style in stunning birthday photos
Nothing should stop you from making a bold fashion statement on your birthday.
Recommended articles
AJ is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning white ensemble.
On the 'gram', she shared a series of photos of herself rocking her curly long hairstyles with lovely hairpiece and flawless face beat.
Pulse.com.gh wishes AJ Sarpong a happy and prosperous birthday.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh