Akuapem Poloo is our best modest fashion icon for Eid-al-Fitr, here are 5 outfits she wore

The festivity in one way or another unveils a lot of fashion inspiration for ladies all over the world, especially modest looks.

Without showing legs, cleavage or tight-fitting bum clothes, these style influencers have managed to wow, inspire and influence many with their clothing styles in the country.

Social media sensation, Akuapem Poloo styled her way through the holiday and we loved them.

Knowing who Akuapem Poloo is, showing skin on social media whether it is a bikini shoot or an extremely short dress is not difficult but anytime she goes skinless, she definitely stuns us.

But of course, following her come back from jail, the actress has vowed not to show skin and it seems she meant exactly what she said. She further has converted to Islam and her slay depicts one.

The mother adorned herself with outfits that made her look decent and modest.

The show-stopping fashion statements were paired with matching fashion accessories that match her outfits perfectly.

This is a sure way to get you inspired for the next Eid celebration.

Check the photos below:

