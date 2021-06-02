RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

All the times Abena Korkor proved she is the hottest bikini model in Ghana now

Forget about Moesha Boduong, mental health advocate Abena Korkor wants to break the Internet with these stunning bikini photos.

After coming into the limelight, mental health advocate and socialite Abena Korkor Addo has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her hosting duties.

Abena Korkor is well known for her sensational curvy body. And taking a time out to lap up the rays beside the sea, she’s got us all wondering when we’ll be getting our own dose of vitamin C.

She has been captured proudly flaunting her scintillating curves in hot bikini photos.

Abena Korkor is proud of her body, hence, she makes sure to educated women to be proud of the body they have.

She captioned one of her posts, "Swipe and soak in some thickness!

Beautiful is not a size!

You are beautiful at all the stages your body goes through. When your tummy is flat or when it’s not. When your bum@is big or when it’s not! Aim at a happy and healthy you."

Check out her bikini photos below:

