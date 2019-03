Happy Birthday to our gorgeous Ahoufe Patri. Another year to grace us with your striking beauty and flawless grace.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman fondly called Ahoufe Patri has definitely lived up to her name with a fabulous fashion sense.

‘Ahoufe’ which means beauty succinctly describes the gorgeous brown eyed, caramel-skinned beauty. And we celebrate her today by giving you all the times she dazzled us beyond words.

