The luxury brand featured ‘on-purpose’ dirty sneakers in their Screener Leather Sneakers collection. Supposedly going for a ‘broken-in’ look, the vintage leather sneaker is priced at $870.00.

And guess what? It comes with cleaning instructions. My guess is the same as yours, what are you cleaning if it’s supposed to look dirty. Anyways you are to clean when the shoe is dry, using only neutral or same-colour products to avoid staining.

Apparently, it's hypothetically dirty but not actually dirty. According to Cosmopolitan, “The “vintage” look must have been carefully done to look perfectly real, so you don’t want to screw up these fake muddy-looking sneakers.”

Would you buy a pair of dirty sneakers at app. Ghs 4, 634.00 cedis?