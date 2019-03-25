Sunset, sand and sea were all it took to create magic on the screens of Becca’s new single with YCee.

The new mother looked flawless in the music video. So we decided to bring you some fashion trends we picked out of her Magic.

Rainbow swimsuit

Becca was the eye candy in her rainbow swimsuit. The colourful one piece was paired with a canary yellow wrap, red transparent visor and transparent stilettoes.

Transparent visor

Sunglasses and cap merged into one, a visor is also a fashion accessory on the trend. Simple, funky and stylish, most people are opting for this over old fashioned sunnies.

READ ALSO: The 10 sweetest inspo-worthy hairstyles from Efia Odo

Pastel coloured kimono

Pastel colours are making a huge comeback this season, and the musician seems to be in the groove already. Casually draped over a pale pink swimwear, the kimono flapped gloriously with every step she took.

Knee high denim boots

Phew! This music video is hot! Plus the denim boots add a whole new sultriness to her dance moves. You need to get one ASAP.

Big hair and head wrap

Big hair is in now and Becca successfully wore hers out without much fuss. Her trick – was to use a scarf to hold it back. A simple quick knot did the trick without taming those generous curves.