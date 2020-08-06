Green is one of the colours our celebrities are currently rocking and they’re slaying it.

One of the most beautiful colours you can rock this season is green but only a handful of people seem to be getting it right.

When you think about green outfits, nature and a certain calmness come to mind. This is the kind of vibe we get when we see some celebrities slaying in this lovely colour.

Media Personality, Berla Mundi is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

The style influencer sure knows how to look good in particular colours and she proved that in green outfits.

Berla Mundi stays classy and chic anytime she steps out. We spotted some amazing looks she pulled off with green outfits and she sure looks good in them.

Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

