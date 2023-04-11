All you need to know about Nadia Adongo, Prez Akufo-Addo's goddaughter [Photos]

Just when we thought we have had a little break from last year's back-to-back extravagant and luxurious weddings, The Fynns are making headlines with their lavish wedding over the weekend.

The wedding ceremony between Why Fynn and Dr Nadia is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s costliest weddings in 2023.

The couple followed their traditional wedding with a night reception party that caught everyone's attention.

From the beautiful kente outfits that were displayed, the displays of luxurious cars, and top-notch decorations that have taken over the trends. The display of the couple's beautiful cake, unlimited food, and drinks entertained guests all night.

Famed personalities both from the political and entertainment side including Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Cheddar, among others graced the occasion in their outstanding outfits.

Dr Nadia Adongo has, hence, become the most popular woman in Ghana since photos of her went viral following the wedding.

About Nadia Adongo

Nadia Adongo Musah was appointed as the Deputy Director for the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President in February 2017.

She holds a BA in Gerontology and has trained as a Volunteer coordinator in Counselling Skills Fundamentals for Loss and Life, as well as certification in Crucial Conversation in Ontario, Canada.

Her professional work experience includes management roles in long-term care and Volunteer Coordination in Canada.

She was recognised and became the proud recipient of the Ghanaian-Canadian Courageous Women Award in Canada.

Dr Nadia Adongo is currently married to Kwasi Fynn popularly known on social media as ‘Why Fynn’. He has been described as a businessman who is known in the entertainment space as one of the leading supporters of Shatta Wale.

Check out photos of Dr Nadia Adongo:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

