Anita Akuffo's decent fashion sense is a lesson to all Ghanaian women

Most influencers, actresses, and media personalities shy away from dressing 'decently' because they think it isn't trendy, edgy, or en vogue. You’ll seldom see fashion tabloids throw lights on celebrities who do not show skin in their outfits.

What most people do not know is that nothing is hotter, classier and more attractive than a woman or lady that clads herself with very decent outfits that don't reveal much.

Without showing legs, cleavage or tight-fitting bum clothes, some style influencers have managed to wow, inspire and influence many with their clothing styles in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news is we got you covered, media personality Anita Akuffo is here to inspire us.

Anita Akuffo dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashionista has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on our screens. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Anita's fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

Let’s take a look at some of Anita Akuffo's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana