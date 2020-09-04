If your workplace permits dress in casuals, then it is important to ease your stress with these clothing ideas which are stylish and comfortable.

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah is amongst the style influencers who look stunning in every outfit she puts on.

We know her for impeccable sense for African print and we love how she casually wears the African print too.

Evidently a trendsetter, Benedicta, is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities.

She is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

If your organisation permits you to be professional but also easy with your outfits, then let the actress be your guide to rocking casual wear effortlessly.

