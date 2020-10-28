Media personality cum style icon, Berla Mundi is giving us another reason why every lady should get styled while checking on their breast.

The screen goddess has over the years given us impeccable style and we totally love it. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the TV personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

While reminding Ghanaian on the need to check and screen our beast, Berla stunned us with a gorgeous pink ensemble featured with some frills.

She didn't disappoint us with her hairstyle choice and it is a masterpiece for any formal event. We love the fascinator that complemented her style.

Her flawless makeup and smile as she posed for the camera are everything breathtaking.

Berla captioned her post, "Still a few days more before the month of October comes to an end. Have you had your breasts screened yet? Early detection saves lives."

She has become a household name and we love everything about her.

Check photos below:

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi