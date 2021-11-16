Berla Mundi wants us to glow as wedding guests: here are our favourite styles

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered. The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a simple lace dress.

Media personality, Berla Mundi always looks timeless in all the lovely dresses especially when she steps on the 'gram. She is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras.

Her fashion sense can be described as simple and elegant and her the right footwear to match her apparel.

Berla is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the fashionista does it perfectly.

We have compiled the best photos of Berla giving us the perfect wedding guest outfit inspirations.

Whatever your style mood, this is your place. Check out our favourite looks of the musician and share your thoughts with us.

Pulse Ghana

