RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Berla Mundi wants us to glow as wedding guests: here are our favourite styles

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It’s okay not to dress more than the bride but that shouldn’t stop you from making an unforgettable impression at your next wedding party invite.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi

Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat especially if you are a guest and you do not know the theme colour for the event.

Recommended articles

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered. The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a simple lace dress.

Media personality, Berla Mundi always looks timeless in all the lovely dresses especially when she steps on the 'gram. She is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras.

Her fashion sense can be described as simple and elegant and her the right footwear to match her apparel.

Berla is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and the fashionista does it perfectly.

We have compiled the best photos of Berla giving us the perfect wedding guest outfit inspirations.

Whatever your style mood, this is your place. Check out our favourite looks of the musician and share your thoughts with us.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wedding guests: Confidence Haugen, Efya and other best-dressed celebrities we spotted at the 'Royal wedding'

Confidence Haugen and Efya

The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

MzGee, Joselyn Dumas and Samini

Style inspiration: 5 times Sista Afia showcased her enviable model body in saucy outfits

Sista Afia

Style inspiration: Peace Hyde sparkles the cover of 'Women Owns Excellence' magazine

Peace Hyde