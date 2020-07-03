Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Here are our best celebrity looks for the week. Check the photos and share your thoughts with us.

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin gave us a wild look this time. Adorned in a tiger skin apparel, the actress stunned is with a matching hairstyle and stiletto that matched her dress.

Emefa Adeti

The beauty queen rocked colourful African print apparel. Her flawless makeup and grey curly hairstyle made her look stunning.

Afia Schwarzenegger

Known for giving impeccable style tips, the comedian served us a long white crochet dress. This time, Afia showed skin and give us flawless makeup and stunning hairstyle.

Selly Galley

Selly gave us an ultimate white jumpsuit inspiration. Her makeup, hairstyle and smile as she cut walk for the camera is just stunning.

James Gardiner.

Adorned in a long sleeves shirt, the actor stunned his look with matching hat and dark sunglasses. We love his infections smile as he poses for the camera.

Moesha Boduong

Moesha stunned us with classy sequin jumpsuit. She rocked her apparel with a red bag matching her lip colour.

Jackie Appiah

It looks like the actress's take for long dresses has aroused. Jackie’s stunned with a long brown dress. She matched her apparel with a brown bag and brown hairstyle. Her makeup and smile as she posed for the camera made her look gorgeous.