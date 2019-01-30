Beyonce put on another glamorous display for her Instagram followers as she posted photos of her in an all-black designer outfit.

Beyonce turned it up a notch for her latest Instagram fashion shoot, going Western chic for a change in a sexy black lace blouse and thigh-skimming, unzipped mini skirt with silver belt buckle.

Beyonce showed off her amazing toned legs in a variety of poses.

She's the ultimate designer clothes horse, so when Beyonce debuts a new outfit, we pay close attention.

Her latest sleek all-back ensemble, is courtesy of Saint Laurent spring 2019 collection. She pairs a black lace shirt with a black zip skirt and a Western style belt. Beyonce then added Alexander Wang perspex pumps for an edgy finish.

She wore her long, wavy brown hair out, allowing them to cascade behind her back and putting her flawless complexion on full show with subtle, natural looking makeup.

She completed the sexy look with a pair of retro inspired sunglasses which finished off her all-black look to perfection.

This is the fourth in the series of Instagram style posts which leads us to think that she may be up to something. A 2019 solo album perhaps? We can only hope!