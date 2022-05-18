RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Birthday girl: 5 times Sandra Ankobiah slayed lavishly on the 'gram

The birthday girl serves all kinds of looks and we love it.

Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah

Ghanaian socialite and Lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah is a year older today, May 18 2022. One thing is for sure, Sandra does not play around with her looks, especially on the gram and as she turns a year older today, she still looks as young and vibrant as ever.

Sandra's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Sandra knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.

The lawyer cum fashionista has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Benedicta always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

In her latest posts, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

A look through the birthday girl’s gallery would surely inspire you on your next outfit to turn heads at your next event.

