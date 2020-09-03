For some time now, the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa have been making headlines either with their lavish lifestyle or lovemaking on social media.

They have screamed happiness when it comes to their family life.

Mrs Obofour has become more popular and is competing the female celebrities as far as fashion is concerned.

Just like many celebs, Bofowaa couldn't stop herself from having a birthday photoshoot. The backbone of Rev Obofour has turned 33years old.

She changed her styles in different ensembles flaunting her curves and beauty. She definitely nailed it than your average slay queen.

Check photos below. Pulse.com.gh wishes her a prosperous new year.

