Casual Friday: All the times Serwaa Amihere showed her street style skills wearing shirts and denim

Dressing for the office can be tricky. Business casual with one company might be considered casual Friday attire at another. Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients. Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, media personality Serwaa Amihere has come your way to inspire you.

She is amongst the few celebrities who has been consistent with her decent fashion statements.

Serwaa always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

For a stylish Friday look, she decided to stun us with simple yet sophisticated denim and shirt outfits that got starring. The trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection with her stilettoes or sneakers and flawless makeup anytime she is on the screens.

We can’t seem to get over unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with denim, Serwaa is one person you should look out for.

We have spotted her rocking denim paired with shirts and couldn't ignore but share them with you.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the media personality is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Check photos below and get inspired:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana