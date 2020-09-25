The Dancehall musician real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda is our style radar for today. She sure knows how to serve the chic street style to perfection.

Evidently a trendsetter, Mzvee, is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities.

We are awe-inspired by her sartorial choices from her red carpet looks to her outfit ideas while on stage.

Mzvee is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from the musician's wardrobe.

