Claudia Lumor: Connecting with the right audience using Facebook

Claudia Lumor observes that using the traditional media to target the right audience doesn't work out always because Glitz Africa – one of the most popular fashion and lifestyle magazines in Africa – targets the youth, which the traditional media lacks. Secondly, she says the traditional media is expensive, but Facebook is economical for all.

“As a young brand, when we started and even now, traditional media to me was very expensive,” she explains. “And also, the audience and the people that we were trying to reach were young people and diasporans as well. And I felt like connecting to all of these people through a channel like Facebook was our go-to place.”

So far, Claudia Lumor has been successful and has made some impact with her magazine using Facebook.

“We realised that we are creating much more impact using the platform,” she says. “I know people may have heard this a million times that 'be yourself,' 'trust yourself,' and all of that, but to be honest, it is really true.”

On what spurred her to start the distinguished magazine, she indicated that she wanted to project Africa and let the world come in to see the ‘amazing things’ the continent has.

“If we can take all our people outside the country, then let's create our own platform and get the world to come and see what Africa and Ghana has to offer. Because I've always been somebody who always wanted to change the [narrative]. I'll be the first person arguing on every platform [about] how amazing Africa is and how tasteful we are and all of that,” she adds.