Over the years, Ghana has been "meeting" Nigeria on various levels: food, music and many more.

Twinning moments among celebrities are allowed but when it involves two big names in the fashion industry, we need to settle the score.

Claudia Lumor, CEO of Glitz Africa, Glitz Style awards and Glitz fashion week was among the distinguished judges for the 2019 Miss Malaika finale in November 2019.

The style icon raised the fashion bar for influencers as she stepped out in a see-through green dress with a matching shade of green silhouette.

Mrs Lumor wore curly hair with beautifully styled to compliment her looks.

Nigerian’s screen goddess and Queen of style, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visited BBC in October rocked the same apparel and similar hairstyle paired with a black open back heel.

Check out the photos below and share your thoughts with us.