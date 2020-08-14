One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Shirley Tibilla popularly known as Cookietee is seen in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress styled by designer Quophi Akotuah Ghana.

The post has her as the muse with Reggies Makeovers as the makeup artiste and hair by Red ginger for hair.

Not much has been said about Cookietee having a wedding soon or not, but when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos below:

Cookietee

Cookietee