23-year-old Ghanaian fashion illustrator is the most popular woman in Ghana after photos and videos from her lavish traditional wedding surfaced online.

Tracy is married to the Kennedy Osei, the son of a Business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

It was all glitz and glam as dignitaries, celebrities and guests gathered at one of their plush apartments in Accra, Ghana for the ceremony.

There was a display of wealth; a fleet of cars to culture whether the proud dad and his son wore an extravaganza kente for the event.

The beautiful bride proved that she is a style influencer and she can fashion all fashion rules to suit her impeccable style.

If you are curious to know more about this gorgeous lady who has won the heart of the ‘Despite’ family; here are 5 things you didn’t know about her.

She is a fashion illustrator

Tracy is a fashion illustrator who works with an award-winning brand, Sauf Dieu. Check below stunning bridal wear designed by the fashion brand.

She is an actress

The gorgeous Tracy is one of the best upcoming stars who will take over the fashion industry with her great acting skills. Check out the video below:

She is a TV host

The outspoken lady is the host of 'Glam n more', an online TV that talks about fashion and beauty.

She is a model

As mentioned earlier, she is a fashion illustrator who loves to model some of her own designs.

She is a good dancer

On and off the camera, Tracy is very sociable and she is a good dancer. She gave her husband a run for his money on during their traditional wedding.