Kennedy Osei Asante and Tracy Ameyaw’s wedding is so far one of the greatest celebrity weddings in Ghana.

The #Kency2020 is still the trending hashtag on all social media since photos and videos of their traditional wedding surfaced on February 14, 2020.

Tracy, a fashion illustrator left nothing to imagination with her fashion choices. According to reports, she played a major in the designing of all the stunning dresses she wore on her traditional and white wedding.

If you missed all the buzz about their extravagant wedding, check out these pictures below for style tips.