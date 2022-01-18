They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear in the midst of people say a lot about you every single time.
Edem Farrie goes corporate in dashing new looks
You can still look chic and gorgeous to your workplace without breaking any fashion rules.
Edem Farrie looks the part as she releases stunning new photos, showing the news reporter, actress, entrepreneur and fashion model she is.
In recent times she has done much in the journalism field with a feature on “Nigeria Beyond Oil” in which she interviewed key players in the Oil and Gas And Tech Sector. She has worked on other projects which include humanitarian activities and movies will soon be made public.
She makes it her duty to look presentable at all moments and this new looks say it all. Check out some of them down here below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh