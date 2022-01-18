Edem Farrie goes corporate in dashing new looks

Edem Farrie looks the part as she releases stunning new photos, showing the news reporter, actress, entrepreneur and fashion model she is.

In recent times she has done much in the journalism field with a feature on “Nigeria Beyond Oil” in which she interviewed key players in the Oil and Gas And Tech Sector. She has worked on other projects which include humanitarian activities and movies will soon be made public.

She makes it her duty to look presentable at all moments and this new looks say it all. Check out some of them down here below:

